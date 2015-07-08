* Q2 net profit 2.91 bln riyals vs 2.64 bln - Reuters
calculation
* H1 net 5.58 bln riyals, up 10 pct yr-on-yr - statement
* Loan growth reaches 9.2 pct
(Adds new Q2 profit calculation based on more detailed numbers,
other details, context)
DUBAI, July 8 Qatar National Bank
(QNB), the largest lender in the Gulf Arab region, beat
analysts' expectations on Wednesday as it posted a 10 percent
increase in second-quarter net profit, according to Reuters
calculations.
The bank reported a net profit of 2.91 billion riyals
($799.2 million) for the three months to June 30, compared with
2.64 billion riyals in the corresponding period of last year,
Reuters calculated. The bank did not provide a quarterly results
breakdown in its earnings statement.
For the first six months of the year, net profit also rose
10 percent to 5.59 billion riyals, up from 5.07 billion riyals
in the same period of 2014, the bank said in a statement.
Six analysts polled by Reuters, on average, forecast a net
profit of 2.81 billion riyals for the second
quarter.
QNB, aiming to become the largest bank in the Middle East
and Africa by 2017, said loans and advances rose 9.2 percent in
the first half from a year earlier to 356 billion riyals.
Despite falling short of the double-digit rate of expansion
QNB was recording before last year, the rise still suggests its
lending is managing to withstand recent choppiness in credit
growth in the Gulf state.
Lending growth in Qatar has been a major driver of banks'
profits in recent years as the Gulf Arab state spends billions
of dollars on infrastructure and preparations to host the soccer
World Cup in 2022.
Overall bank credit growth has recovered after expansion
eased in February to its lowest level since at least 2007,
according to central bank data.
Deposits at the lender, which is 50 percent owned by
sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority, expanded by
10.4 percent to reach 381 billion riyals.
($1 = 3.6412 Qatar riyals)
