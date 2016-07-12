* Q2 net profit 3.38 bln riyals vs 2.91 bln riyals yr-ago
By Tom Arnold
DUBAI, July 12 The Gulf's largest lender, Qatar
National Bank (QNB), reported a 16 percent rise in
second-quarter net profit on Tuesday, broadly in line with
analysts' forecasts and helped by its purchase of Turkey's
Finansbank.
QNB, which is 50 percent owned by sovereign wealth fund
Qatar Investment Authority, completed its 2.7 billion euro
purchase of Finansbank from National Bank of Greece in June,
helping cement its position as the largest lender in the Middle
East and Africa by assets.
QNB's net profit totalled 3.38 billion riyals ($928 million)
for the three months to June 30, up from 2.91 billion riyals in
the corresponding period of 2015, according to its financial
statement.
Three analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast a
quarterly net profit of 3.20 billion riyals.
For the first six months of 2016, the bank's net profit rose
12 percent from a year earlier to 6.2 billion riyals, it said.
Government spending on infrastructure and projects linked to
the 2022 soccer World Cup has been a major source of credit
growth in Qatar in recent years.
Still, banks are having to adjust to slimmer state spending
this year after the government tightened its budget against a
backdrop of lower oil prices.
The completion of the Finansbank acquisition helped boost
QNB's net interest income to 5.61 billion riyals at June 30, up
from 3.21 billion riyals a year earlier. Net income from fees
and commission swelled to 1.27 billion riyals over the same
period, compared to 582.16 million riyals a year ago.
Deposits at the lender stood at 488 billion riyals by June
30, up by 29 percent from the same point in 2015.
In a bid to strengthen the bank's capital adequacy ratio and
support future growth, QNB last month raised 10 billion riyals
of Tier 1 capital through a private placement of perpetual
notes, the largest such issue ever conducted in the Middle East
and Africa.
QNB's total capital adequacy ratio, a combination of both
Tier 1 and 2 capital and a key indicator of the bank's health,
stood at 14.2 percent as at June 30, above the 13.1 percent
level QNB has to meet as part of its status as a domestically
systemically important bank.
($1 = 3.6410 Qatar riyals)
