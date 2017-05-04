RIYADH May 4 Qatar National Bank (QNB), the largest bank in the Middle East and Africa, plans to apply for a licence from Saudi Arabia's Capital Market Authority for its investment bank, its group chief executive told reporters on Thursday.

Speaking at the inauguration of QNB's branch in Riyadh, Ali Ahmed al-Kuwari said QNB had no plans to make acquisitions in the Saudi Arabian banking sector. (Reporting by Tom Arnold and Saeed Azhar; editing by Jason Neely)