DOHA Nov 15 Qatar is considering taking a
stake in Russia's No. 2 gas producer Novatek, the Gulf
Arab country's energy minister said on Tuesday.
"We are looking at a stake in Novatek as well as in the
Yamal project," Qatari energy minister Mohammed al-Sada told
reporters on sidelines of a meeting of the Gas Exporting
Countries Forum (GECF) in Doha.
"We are interested in boht, Yamal as well as Novatek," Sada
said, but declined to specify the size of the potential stake.
Qatar, which with an annual production capacity of 77
million tonnes is the world's leading LNG exporter, was
struggling to find buyers for all of it until a tsunami wrecked
Japan's Fukushima nuclear power plant in March, driving up gas
demand.
(Reporting by Regan Doherty)