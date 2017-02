DOHA Nov 3 OPEC oil producer Qatar is optimistic that the euro zone crisis currently dominating oil market sentiment will be resolved soon, Qatari energy minister Mohammed al-Sada said on Thursday, adding that oil market fundamentals are balanced.

"How the euro zone solves the challenge is dominating the movement in (oil) prices on a daily basis," Mohammed al-Sada told Reuters at an event in Doha. "(But oil market) fundamentals look very good. Supply demand and stock levels are all very healthy. No one is complaining about that." (Reporting by Regan Doherty, editing by Daniel Fineren)