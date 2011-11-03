(Updates with background, details)

DOHA Nov 3 OPEC member Qatar is optimistic that the euro zone crisis currently dominating oil market sentiment will be resolved soon, Qatari energy minister Mohammed al-Sada said on Thursday, adding that oil market fundamentals are balanced.

"How the euro zone solves the challenge is dominating the movement in (oil) prices on a daily basis," Sada told Reuters at an event in Doha.

"We are optimistic that they are attending to the problem and we are confident that it will be resolved soon."

Eurozone tensions have escalated following Greece's decision to hold a referendum in December on European Union's latest financial aid package.

The leaders of Germany and France told Greece it would not receive aid until it decides whether it wants to stay in the eurozone.

Worries about the European and U.S. economies have weighed on oil prices for weeks. On Thursday, Brent crude was trading above $109 a barrel.

Yet from a supply and demand point of view, oil market looked healthy, Sada said.

"Fundamentals look very good. Supply demand and stock levels are all very healthy. No one is complaining about that."

He declined to comment on oil hedging after saying on Wednesday that Qatar was considering hedging some of its oil output for 2012.

(Reporting by Regan Doherty, writing by Humeyra Pamuk; editing by Daniel Fineren and Jason Neely)