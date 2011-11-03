(Updates with background, details)
DOHA Nov 3 OPEC member Qatar is optimistic that
the euro zone crisis currently dominating oil market sentiment
will be resolved soon, Qatari energy minister Mohammed al-Sada
said on Thursday, adding that oil market fundamentals are
balanced.
"How the euro zone solves the challenge is dominating the
movement in (oil) prices on a daily basis," Sada told Reuters at
an event in Doha.
"We are optimistic that they are attending to the problem
and we are confident that it will be resolved soon."
Eurozone tensions have escalated following Greece's decision
to hold a referendum in December on European Union's latest
financial aid package.
The leaders of Germany and France told Greece it would not
receive aid until it decides whether it wants to stay in the
eurozone.
Worries about the European and U.S. economies have weighed
on oil prices for weeks. On Thursday, Brent crude was trading
above $109 a barrel.
Yet from a supply and demand point of view, oil market
looked healthy, Sada said.
"Fundamentals look very good. Supply demand and stock levels
are all very healthy. No one is complaining about that."
He declined to comment on oil hedging after saying on
Wednesday that Qatar was considering hedging some of its oil
output for 2012.
(Reporting by Regan Doherty, writing by Humeyra Pamuk; editing
by Daniel Fineren and Jason Neely)