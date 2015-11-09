DOHA Nov 9 A prolonged period of low oil and gas prices would depress investment in the industry and could lead to a shortage in supplies, Qatar's energy minister Mohammad bin Saleh al-Sada said on Monday.

"The decline in oil prices is threatening not just the economy of this continent but also risks discouraging investment in future," Sada said at an Asian energy conference in Doha.

"When we talk about oil and gas in the long term, many prolific oil fields in Asia are declining - growth should be at a more moderate rate."

He added, "A prolonged period of low prices would impact investment in the region negatively - this is going to impact supply in future." (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Writing by Andrew Torchia)