DUBAI, March 4 Qatari telecom operator Ooredoo posted a 36 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday.

The firm made a profit of 510 million rials ($140.05 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, down from 790.9 million riyals in the year-earlier period, it said in a statement.

Ooredoo's full-year net profit for 2013 was 2.58 billion riyals, down from a profit of 2.95 billion riyals a year earlier.

($1 = 3.6416 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Yara Bayoumy)