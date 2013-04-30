April 30 Qatar's top telecommunications operator Ooredoo on Tuesday reported a 13.6 percent rise in first-quarter profit.

The former monopoly posted a net profit of 808 million riyals ($221.97 million) for the three months to March 31, up from 711 million riyals a year ago, according to a company statement. ($1 = 3.6402 Qatar rials) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French)