Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
DUBAI Nov 20 Qatar's Ooredoo has mandated five banks to manage its first Islamic bond issue, a benchmark-sized U.S. dollar sukuk, the telecommunications operator said on Wednesday.
Ooredoo hired Singapore's DBS Bank, Deutsche Bank , HSBC, Qinvest and QNB Capital - a unit of Qatar National Bank - to act as joint lead managers and bookrunners.
Benchmark-size typically refers to debt issues of $500 million or above.
Investor roadshows will start on Friday and will cover Asia, the Middle East and Europe, Ooredoo said in a statement.
In November 2012 Ooredoo, then called Qatar Telecom, signed its first Islamic financing facility, an 18-month, $500 million murabaha structure. (Reporting by Matt Smith and Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)