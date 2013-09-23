DUBAI, Sept 23 Qatar Petroleum, the
state-owned energy firm, has picked two banks to help arrange an
initial public offer of shares in one of its units, an issue
which could be worth around 3.2 billion riyals ($880 million),
two banking sources said.
Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding Co may conduct the IPO on the
Qatar stock exchange before the end of this year, subject to
necessary approvals being granted, one of the sources said,
speaking on condition of anonymity as the information isn't
public. It would be Qatar's first IPO in three years.
Qatar National Bank has been chosen to manage the
offer while Deutsche Bank will act as financial
adviser, the two sources said. Qatar Petroleum declined to
comment.
The sale of shares in the IPO will be restricted to Qatari
nationals, although foreign investors will be allowed to buy a
certain percentage of the firm once it has been listed, the
second banking source said.
Gulf states often sell stakes in state-owned companies at
significant discounts to citizens as a means of spreading their
enormous hydrocarbon wealth.
In May, an executive board member of Qatar Holding, the
investment arm of the Gulf state's sovereign wealth fund, said
Qatar Petroleum planned to offer shares in four of its units in
coming years, without specifying the firms involved.
IPOs in the Gulf, outside of Saudi Arabia, have been rare in
recent years as investors shied away from stock markets after
suffering huge losses in the global financial crisis. The last
IPO in Qatar was Mazaya Qatar Real Estate Development Co
in 2010.
However this year, buoyed by a wider rebound in global
equities, strong domestic economies and index compiler MSCI's
decision to upgrade Qatar and the United Arab Emirates to
emerging market status, regional stock markets have jumped and
companies are beginning to go public again.
However, a planned stock market listing for Doha Global
Investment Co, a $12 billion Qatari investment company backed by
assets from the Gulf state's sovereign wealth fund, was
postponed in May and it is not clear when it might go ahead.
The Qatar Exchange has an equity market capitalisation of
about 530 billion riyals, suggesting the Mesaieed Petrochemical
listing could be easily absorbed.
Bank of London and The Middle East, Britain's largest
stand-alone Islamic bank, plans to seek a listing on the Nasdaq
Dubai bourse next month in what would be the emirate's first
stock listing for over four years.
($1 = 3.6405 Qatar riyals)
(Reporting by David French and Azza Al Arabi; Additional
Reporting by Amena Bakr in Doha; Editing by Andrew Torchia)