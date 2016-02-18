* Marketing wholly-owned subsidiary to potential buyers -
sources
* HSBC advising QP
* QP divesting non-core assets, cutting costs on lower oil
prices
(Adds detail, context)
By David French and Hadeel Al Sayegh
DUBAI, Feb 18 Qatar Petroleum has chosen HSBC to
advise it on the sale of its Al Shaheen Holding subsidiary,
three sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday, as
it seeks to cut costs in response to lower oil prices.
The chief executive of the state-owned Qatari firm said in
June it would reduce staff numbers as part of a restructuring,
which would also see it exit all non-core businesses.
Among these businesses is Al Shaheen, a holding company
fully owned by Qatar Petroleum and which has three joint
ventures in the oilfield services industry.
Two of these are with GE Oil and Gas and one with the
Middle East unit of Weatherford.
Qatar Petroleum did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
HSBC has begun offering the stake to prospective buyers,
according to the sources who spoke on condition of anonymity as
the information isn't public.
Two of the sources said initial meetings had been held with
buyers but it was unclear whether there were any bids currently
on the table. One of them added the stake was being marketed
purely to international investors.
Much like Qatar Petroleum, national oil companies in the
Gulf have been cutting back on spending to cope with the new
lower oil price environment. Oman Oil said earlier this week it
would restructure its business and sell some assets.
None of the sources would give a value for Al Shaheen, which
was set up in 2006 to "develop a leading national energy
services provider" according to its website.
Qatar Petroleum has already folded its foreign investments
arm into the parent firm. Bloomberg also reported on Thursday
that it and Centrica planned to sell out of its natural gas
venture in Canada.
"They are rationalising a lot of stuff as when there's a lot
of cash around they can spread themselves widely, but now they
are having to decide what they really are and what their
strategy will be," said the third source.
(Editing by Alexander Smith and Adrian Croft)