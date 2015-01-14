DOHA Jan 14 State-owned Qatar Petroleum and
Shell have decided not to proceed with their joint Al
Karaana petrochemical project in the Gulf state, a joint
statement from the two firms said on Wednesday.
Prices quoted by companies to build the huge complex showed
the project was "commercially unfeasible, particularly in the
current economic climateprevailing in the energy industry", the
statement said.
Qatar Petroleum and Shell agreed on the project in December
2011; they were to build a petrochemical complex in the Ras
Laffan Industrial City, with the Qatari company owning 80
percent and Shell 20 percent. The total cost of the project was
estimated at $6.4 billion.
