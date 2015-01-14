(Repeats to fix formatting, adds details, background)
DOHA Jan 14 Qatar Petroleum and Shell
said they had decided not to proceed with their $6.4 billion Al
Karaana petrochemical project in the Gulf state, the region's
second big energy project to be shelved since oil prices began
to plunge late last year.
Prices quoted by contractors to build the huge complex
showed the project was "commercially unfeasible, particularly in
the current economic climate prevailing in the
energy industry", the two companies said in a joint statement
on Wednesday.
State-owned Qatar Petroleum and Shell had agreed on the
project in December 2011; they were to build a petrochemical
complex in the Ras Laffan Industrial City, with the Qatari
company owning 80 percent and Shell 20 percent.
The Al Karaana project had appeared to face delays even
before oil prices started to tumble. Requests for banks to help
finance it were due to be sent out by the end of the first
quarter last year, but this did not happen.
That suggests the oil price tumble may be prompting
companies formally to shelve projects that were in any case
looking uncertain because of changes in the industry and
shifting demand projections.
Early this month, industry sources told Reuters that Saudi
Arabia's state oil giant Saudi Aramco had suspended plans to
build a $2 billion clean fuels plant at its largest oil refinery
in Ras Tanura.
Many other multi-billion dollar projects in the region are
still going ahead, however, including the Sadara joint venture
petrochemical complex of Aramco and Dow Chemical, which
has an estimated value of around $20 billion.
Existing partnerships between Qatar Petroleum and Shell
include Pearl GTL, the world's largest integrated gas-to-liquids
plant, located at Ras Laffan in the Gulf state.
(Reporting by Amena Bakr; Editing by Andrew Torchia)