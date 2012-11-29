* Ajami also convicted for criticism of emir
* Qatar has strongly backed Arab revolts elsewhere
DOHA Nov 29 A court in Qatar, which has backed
uprisings elsewhere in the Arab world, sentenced a poet to life
in prison on Thursday for incitement to overthrow the government
and criticising the ruling emir, his lawyer said.
In his poetry, Muhammad Ibn al-Dheeb al-Ajami praised the
Arab Spring revolts that have toppled dictators in four Arab
countries since early last year and criticised Qatari Emir
Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani.
Ajami, 36, who was not present in court, has been jailed in
solitary confinement for almost a year during which he has not
seen his family, according to his lawyer Nagib al-Naimi.
"This is a tremendous miscarriage of justice," Naimi told
Reuters after the verdict, adding that he would appeal.
Ajami faced charges of "inciting the overthrow of the ruling
regime", which carries the death penalty. Qatar's penal code
provides sentences of five years in prison for criticising the
country's ruler.
Qatar, a close U.S. ally and major oil and gas producer in
the Gulf with a large American military base, has escaped the
unrest engulfing other parts of the Arab world.
Doha finances and hosts the pan-Arab satellite TV network
al-Jazeera, which has assiduously covered the Arab revolts,
though it gave scant coverage to an uprising last year in
neighbouring Bahrain - ruled by a related Gulf Arab monarchy.
The Qatari government has backed the armed revolt in Syria,
a successful NATO-backed armed uprising in Libya, and street
protests that ousted rulers in Egypt, Tunisia and Yemen.
But freedom of expression is tightly controlled in the small
Gulf state, with self-censorship prevalent among national
newspapers and other media outlets. Qatar has no organised
political opposition.
In October, Human Rights Watch criticised what it said was a
double standard on freedom of expression in Qatar and urged the
emir not to approve a draft media law penalising criticism of
the Gulf emirate and its neighbours.
(Reporting by Regan Doherty; Writing by Rania El Gamal; Editing
by Andrew Hammond and Mark Heinrich)