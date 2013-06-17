DUBAI, June 17 Qatar Holding, the investment arm of the Gulf state's sovereign wealth fund, has sold its 10 percent stake in Porsche to the luxury automaker's family shareholders, Qatar Holding said in a statement on Monday.

Qatar Holding said it sold the stake to the Porsche and Piëch families; it did not disclose the value of the transaction. The sovereign fund arm said it remained committed to the Integrated Automotive Group through its 17 percent stake in Volkswagen AG.