DOHA, March 18 Qatar's government is expected to
sign contracts for construction projects worth as much as $50
billion this year as it builds infrastructure needed to host the
soccer World Cup in 2022, the central bank governor was quoted
as saying on Tuesday.
The projects will be in transport, energy and other sectors,
Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud al-Thani said at a conference held by
regional media group MEED, according to the official news agency
QNA.
Sheikh Abdullah did not give details of the contracts, but
his comments appeared to confirm that Qatar would begin stepping
up infrastructure spending sharply this year.
After it won the right to host the World Cup in 2010, Qatar
announced plans to spend some $140 billion on projects including
a new airport, port facilities, railways, stadiums and other
infrastructure.
But many projects have been slower to get started than the
business community expected, apparently because of bureaucratic
and planning problems. In the fiscal year that ended last March,
actual government spending rose only 2.2 percent, undershooting
the budget plan for the first time since 1990.
The government appears determined to pick up the pace,
however, and a planning ministry report in December said state
spending would climb 11.6 percent in calendar 2014.
In 2013, among other project awards, Qatar signed four
design-and-build contracts worth approximately $8.2 billion for
phase one of the Doha metro. Its new airport, which cost around
$15 billion to construct, is expected to open for commercial
operations later this year.