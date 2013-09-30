(In Sept. 29 item, corrects fourth paragraph to show the bank
was seeking only a listing of its shares in Doha, not an IPO.
Also corrects spelling of acting CEO's surname in second
paragraph to Meshari)
DUBAI, Sept 29 Qatar First Bank (QFB), a
sharia-compliant bank active in private equity investments, said
its Chief Executive Emad Mansour has resigned and will be
replaced by Ahmad Meshari.
Meshari joins the bank as acting chief executive from Qatar
Islamic Bank, where he was the deputy chief executive,
QFB said in a statement.
QFB was part of the consortium which held a 50 percent stake
in Abu Dhabi's Al Noor Hospitals prior to its initial
public offering in June. Al Noor was valued at $1 billion in its
London listing.
The Qatari bank itself was planning a listing last year on
the Doha bourse, having hired Credit Suisse as a
financial adviser. The bank has investments worth 1.8 billion
riyals ($494.32 million) across various sectors including
energy, financial services, industrials, real estate and
healthcare.
Its 2012 net income rose 21 percent to 113.2 million riyals,
according to the statement.
($1 = 3.6414 Qatar riyals)
(Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by David Cowell and Dale
Hudson)