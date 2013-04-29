MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses edge down in thin trade, Kuwait outperforms
DUBAI, March 5 Most Gulf bourses edged down in light, early trade on Sunday, while Kuwait outperformed on the back of financial stocks.
DUBAI, April 29 Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), the Gulf state's second-largest lender by market value, reported a 25 percent drop in its first-quarter net profit on Monday after booking higher provisions to meet loan losses.
The Islamic lender made a net profit of 291.1 million riyals ($79.99 million) during the first quarter, a company statement said, compared with 387.7 million riyals in the same period a year ago.
The results widely missed the average forecast of four analysts who expected the bank to make a net profit of 368 million riyals for the first quarter in a Reuters poll.
The bank allocated 96 million riyals in provisions during the first quarter, compared with 85 million riyals in the prior-year period, the statement said. ($1 = 3.6390 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Praveen Menon; editing by Dinesh Nair)
ABU DHABI, March 5 Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala Development Co sold nearly a third of its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, booking a tiny gain on its investments in the micro chip maker.
* Signs MOU with Burooj Property Development to offer exclusive dari property financing promotion on Burooj Residence Amwaj Island Source: (http://bit.ly/2mSLSZZ) Further company coverage: