DUBAI, April 29 Qatar Islamic Bank
(QIB), the Gulf state's second-largest lender by market value,
reported a 25 percent drop in its first-quarter net profit on
Monday after booking higher provisions to meet loan losses.
The Islamic lender made a net profit of 291.1 million riyals
($79.99 million) during the first quarter, a company statement
said, compared with 387.7 million riyals in the same period a
year ago.
The results widely missed the average forecast of four
analysts who expected the bank to make a net profit of 368
million riyals for the first quarter in a Reuters poll.
The bank allocated 96 million riyals in provisions during the
first quarter, compared with 85 million riyals in the
prior-year period, the statement said.
($1 = 3.6390 Qatar riyals)
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; editing by Dinesh Nair)