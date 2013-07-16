BRIEF-Gimv co-leads 43.5 million euros financing of Breath Therapeutics
March 8 Gimv Investeringsmaatschappij Voor Vlanderen NV:
DUBAI, July 16 Qatar Islamic Bank, the Gulf Arab state's largest sharia-compliant bank by assets, reported a 2.9 percent drop in second-quarter net profit on Tuesday, although it beat analysts' expectations.
The lender said its net profit for the three months to June 30 was 339 million riyals ($93.1 million). QIB had posted a profit of 348.9 million riyals in the second quarter of 2012.
However, the earnings beat estimates of seven analysts polled by Reuters who expected an average net profit of 324.8 million riyals.
Its net profit for the opening half of 2013 was 630 million riyals, down from the 737 million riyals posted in the corresponding period of last year, the bourse filing said. ($1 = 3.6416 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by David French)
March 8 Gimv Investeringsmaatschappij Voor Vlanderen NV:
DUBLIN, March 8 Ireland's permanent tsb (PTSB) will target a resumption of dividend payments from 2019 after it reported a rise in full year pre-exceptional profits on Wednesday due to improved lending and writebacks of bad debts.
DUBAI, March 8 French bank Credit Agricole has picked JPMorgan to help in a potential sale of its 31 percent stake in Banque Saudi Fransi, valued at nearly $2.4 billion, sources familiar with the deal said. The sale would be an opportunity for a foreign buyer to gain a foothold in the kingdom's banking sector, in which 12 commercial lenders share total assets worth around 2.22 trillion riyals ($592 billion).