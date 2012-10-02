DUBAI Oct 2 Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), the Gulf state's largest sharia-compliant lender, is planning to issue a five-year benchmark-sized Islamic bond, or sukuk, this week, arranging banks said on Tuesday.

Price guidance for the dollar-denominated issue was set at a spread of 190 basis points over midswaps.

Benchmark-sized is understood to be at least $500 million. HSBC, Standard Chartered, Deutsche Bank and Qinvest, part-owned by QIB, are arranging the deal. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by David French)