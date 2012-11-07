UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
DUBAI Nov 7 Qatar National Bank (QNB), the Gulf Arab state's largest lender, has picked five banks to arrange investor meetings ahead of a possible benchmark-sized, dollar-denominated bond sale, a bourse filing said on Wednesday.
QNB, currently in talks to buy the Egyptian arm of Societe Generale, mandated Deutsche Bank, HSBC Holdings, Mitsubishi UFJ, Standard Chartered Plc and QNB Capital for the deal, which will follow the roadshows subject to market conditions, the statement said.
Benchmark size is traditionally understood to mean at least $500 million or more. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts