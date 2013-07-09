(Adds Qatar handover, details on company strategy)
DOHA, July 9 The Middle East's top lender, Qatar
National Bank (QNB), has appointed Ali al-Kuwari as
acting chief executive after a government reshuffle saw its
previous head named as finance minister.
The announcement of a cabinet by Qatar's new emir last month
has sparked a string of appointments in the Gulf state's
financial industry. Kuwari's appointment may have implications
for the bank's strategy.
Kuwari previously led the bank's corporate, retail and
international banking businesses, QNB said in a statement on
Tuesday.
Ali al-Emadi, QNB's previous chief executive, who became the
Gulf state's new finance minister following a cabinet reshuffle
in June, was named chairman of the bank's board of directors
earlier this week.
Under Emadi, who was the chief executive from 2005, QNB
embarked on an aggressive expansion plan that saw the lender
acquire Societe Generale's Egyptian operations last
year and also buy banking stakes in Libya, Indonesia and Iraq.
That expansion saw QNB's total assets surge to around $104
billion as at end March 2013, making it the largest in the
Middle East, North Africa region.
The lender, which is 50-percent owned by sovereign wealth
fund Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and has a market value of
around $26 billion, said in May it will start operations in
India in the third quarter of this year, expanding its reach to
Asia's third-largest economy.
In December, its chief financial officer said the bank wants
its international business to contribute around 40 percent of
profit and 45 percent of total assets by 2017.
QNB shares have risen 21 percent year-to-date, according to
Reuters data. They closed up 0.3 percent on the Doha bourse
prior to the announcement of the acting CEO appointment.
(Reporting By Regan Doherty, Editing by Dinesh Nair and Louise
Heavens)