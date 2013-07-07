DUBAI, July 7 Qatar National Bank has
appointed the country's finance minister, Ali Shareef al-Emadi,
as chairman of its board of directors, the Gulf state's largest
lender said in a statement on Sunday.
Emadi was previously QNB's chief executive. Sunday's
statement did not disclose whether he still retained this
position.
Emadi was appointed finance minister following a cabinet
reshuffle in the Gulf Arab state at the end of June after the
ascension of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani as Emir of Qatar.
