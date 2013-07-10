DOHA, July 10 Qatar National Bank
(QNB), the acquisitive Gulf Arab lender, posted a 23.8 percent
surge in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday, beating
analysts' estimates.
QNB, which completed the purchase of a majority stake in
Societe Generale's Egyptian arm for $2 billion in
March, posted a net profit of 2.6 billion riyals ($714 million)
for the three months to June 30, compared with 2.1 billion
riyals a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations.
The bank posted a first-half net profit of 4.7 billion
riyals, an increase of 15.1 percent year-on-year, a statement
from the bank said.
In a Reuters poll, analysts forecast an average net profit
for the second quarter of 2.4 billion riyals.
($1 = 3.6415 Qatar riyals)
