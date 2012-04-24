U.S. appeals court to reconsider challenge to consumer bureau
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 A U.S. appeals court on Thursday said it will reconsider an October ruling that the structure of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is unconstitutional.
DUBAI, April 24 Qatar Telecom (Qtel) will use its own cash to pay off any debts maturing in 2012 and is not "undertaking" any refinancing options currently, the former monopoly said on Tuesday.
"Qtel does not have any immediate refinancing requirements and accordingly is not undertaking any refinancing at this time," the state-controlled company said in an emailed statement. "Current year maturities will be addressed using cash on hand."
On Monday, Reuters Loan Pricing Corp, a Thomson Reuters unit, reported Qtel had sent requests for proposals to international lenders for a $2 billion refinancing loan. This was slated to be used to pay off a $3 billion, five-year loan signed in 2007 that matures this October.
The top-rated company was seeking to split financing between a $1 billion standby commercial paper facility and a $1 billion revolving credit facility, bankers earlier told RLPC, a Reuters .
"As part of its ongoing financial management strategy, Qtel continually looks to optimise its funding options as part of its capital structure management," the statement added. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Dinesh Nair)
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 A U.S. appeals court on Thursday said it will reconsider an October ruling that the structure of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is unconstitutional.
CAIRO, Feb 16 Egypt's central bank left its key interest rates unchanged on Thursday at a meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee, the bank said in a statement, the third consecutive meeting where it kept rates on hold.
(Recasts first paragraph; adds background, table, graphics) NEW YORK, Feb 16 U.S. mortgage rates fell in the latest week even as bond yields rose on upbeat U.S. economic data and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's hint of a possible faster pace of interest rate increases, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday. The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.15 percent in the week ended Feb. 16, down