DOHA Jan 24 Qatari liquefied natural gas (LNG)
producer Rasgas plans two to three maintenance shutdowns in
2013, a company official from one of the world's biggest gas
exporters said on Thursday.
"This is a planned, normal shutdown," Khaled al-Hemaidi,
manufacturing manager for Rasgas told reporters on the sidelines
of a conference in the Qatari capital, declining to specify
dates for the shutdowns or which production facilities would be
affected.
Rasgas, a joint venture between Qatar Petroleum and
ExxonMobil, is one of two producers in Qatar which
together can produce 77 million tonnes a year of gas chilled to
liquid form for export by ship.
Gas producers typically carry out maintenance on their
facilities during the summer for the northern hemisphere, where
most of the world's gas is still consumed and where leading
importers Japan, Korea and Britain use it for heating in winter.