BRIEF- FJ Next to repurchase shares
* Says it will repurchase up to 900,000 shares, representing 2.7 percent of outstanding
DOHA, June 15 Qatar's central bank said on Thursday it was raising its overnight deposit rate by 25 basis points to 1.50 percent, after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates by the same margin.
However, the Qatari central bank kept its overnight lending rate unchanged at 5 percent and its repo rate, used to lend money to banks, flat at 2.25 percent.
The decision not to raise the repo rate is expected to limit upward pressure on Qatari banks' funding costs at a time when their access to funds has been hurt by other Gulf states' sanctions against Doha. (Reporting by Tom Finn; Writing by Andrew Torchia Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
OSLO, June 22 Norway will not make additional changes to its countercyclical capital buffer requirement for banks, the finance ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT CEO JOAKIM KARLSSON RESIGNED AS OF JUNE 21