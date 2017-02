DUBAI Aug 10 Qatar's central bank on Wednesday cut repo rate and overnight lending facility by 50 basis points, the central bank's website showed. (www.qcb.gov.qa)

The central bank slashed both the overnight lending facility and the repo rate to 4.50 percent from 5.00 percent.

It also cut the deposit rate to 0.75 percent from 1.00 percent previously, the website showed.

The rate cuts are the central bank's second such move this year following an earlier cut in April. (Reporting by Martina Fuchs; Editing by Dinesh Nair)