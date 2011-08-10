(Adds background, details)
* Deposit rate cut 0.25 pct to 0.75 pct, second cut since
April
* Lending and repo rates reduced to 4.5 pct from 5 pct
By Martina Fuchs
DUBAI, Aug 10 Qatar, which pegs its currency to
the U.S. dollar, slashed key interest rates by up to 50 basis
points for the second time since April on Wednesday, a day after
the U.S. Federal Reserve pledged to keep U.S. rates low for at
least two more years.
The cuts, which brought the main overnight deposit rate to
0.75 percent from 1 percent, followed an April policy measure
aimed at stimulating banking activities and boosting lending to
the private sector.
The overnight lending facility and the repo rate
were both cut to 4.5 percent from 5 percent
previously, the central bank website showed on Wednesday.
The central bank did not give a reason for the cuts.
Qatar, like all but one Gulf Arab oil exporters, pegs its
currency to the greenback which limits the central bank's
flexibility to move far from the U.S. benchmark rate
as that could trigger larger capital flows and put
the peg under pressure. Kuwait alone follows a basket of
currencies instead of the U.S. dollar peg.
The Fed took the unprecedented step of promising to keep
interest rates near zero for at least two more years and said it
would consider further steps to help growth.
"They are likely taking their cue from the Fed statement
yesterday," said Farah Ahmed Hersi, senior economist at Islamic
lender Masraf Al Rayan based in Doha.
"We're entering a period of expansionary monetary policy
where rates are coming down because economic growth is in doubt
in many parts of the world, particularly the U.S. and the
eurozone."
This the third time in a year the Gulf Arab state, the
world's largest liquefied natural gas exporter, has cut rates.
Last August, it trimmed its deposit rate by 50 basis points but
left other rates unchanged.
In January, the central bank capped liquidity volumes it was
willing to absorb from banks, giving them an incentive to pour
excess cash into a 50 billion riyal ($14 billion) government
bond also on offer. The January move pushed riyal currency
forwards to two-year lows.
