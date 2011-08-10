* Deposit rate cut 0.25 pct to 0.75 pct, second cut since April

* Lending and repo rates reduced to 4.5 pct from 5 pct

* Traders say no impact on currency forwards (Adds quotes, details)

By Regan Doherty and Martina Fuchs

DOHA/DUBAI, Aug 10 Qatar, which pegs its currency to the U.S. dollar, slashed key interest rates by up to 50 basis points for the second time since April on Wednesday, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve pledged to keep U.S. rates low for at least two more years.

The cuts, which brought the main overnight deposit rate to 0.75 percent from 1 percent, followed an April policy measure aimed at stimulating banking activities and boosting lending to the private sector.

The overnight lending facility and the repo rate were both cut to 4.5 percent from 5 percent previously, the central bank website showed on Wednesday. (www.qcb.gov.qa)

The central bank did not give a reason for the cuts.

Qatar, like all but one Gulf Arab oil exporters, pegs its currency to the greenback which limits the central bank's flexibility to move far from the U.S. benchmark rate as that could trigger larger capital flows and put the peg under pressure.

Kuwait alone follows a basket of currencies instead of having a U.S. dollar peg.

The Fed took the unprecedented step of promising to keep interest rates near zero for at least two more years and said it would consider further steps to help growth.

"They are likely taking their cue from the Fed statement yesterday," said Farah Ahmed Hersi, senior economist at Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan based in Doha.

"We're entering a period of expansionary monetary policy where rates are coming down because economic growth is in doubt in many parts of the world, particularly the U.S. and the euro zone."

This the third time in a year the Gulf Arab state, the world's largest liquefied natural gas exporter, has cut rates. Last August, it trimmed its deposit rate by 50 basis points but left other rates unchanged.

MARKET IMPACT MUTED

In January, the central bank capped liquidity volumes it was willing to absorb from banks, giving them an incentive to pour excess cash into a 50 billion riyal ($14 billion) government bond also on offer. The January move pushed riyal currency forwards to two-year lows.

But this time, traders said there was little effect in the market.

"It has had no impact on the market at all, it is more for domestic purposes," a trader at a UAE bank said.

"The banks in Qatar can only lend a certain amount of their balance sheets to the central bank at this rate ... To offshore and international players the facilities are not open," he said, adding Qatari one-year currency forwards were holding at around -15/+10 points after the rate cut.

Liabilities of Qatari banks to their foreign counterparts stood at 89.2 billion riyals ($24.5 billion) in June, below 100.9 billion riyals in May, central bank data showed.

Private sector credit rose by 15.8 percent year-on-year at the end of June after 15.0 percent in May, central bank data showed, although still well below double-digit rates of over 20-40 percent seen in the first half of 2009.

Analysts polled by Reuters in June expect the country's economy to power ahead at with 16.7 percent growth this year. ($1 = 3.641 Qatari riyals) (Additional reporting by Regan E. Doherty in Doha; editing by Stephen Nisbet)