* Deposit rate cut 0.25 pct to 0.75 pct, second cut since
April
* Lending and repo rates reduced to 4.5 pct from 5 pct
* Traders say no impact on currency forwards
(Adds quotes, details)
By Regan Doherty and Martina Fuchs
DOHA/DUBAI, Aug 10 Qatar, which pegs its
currency to the U.S. dollar, slashed key interest rates by up to
50 basis points for the second time since April on Wednesday, a
day after the U.S. Federal Reserve pledged to keep U.S. rates
low for at least two more years.
The cuts, which brought the main overnight deposit rate to
0.75 percent from 1 percent, followed an April policy measure
aimed at stimulating banking activities and boosting lending to
the private sector.
The overnight lending facility and the repo rate
were both cut to 4.5 percent from 5 percent
previously, the central bank website showed on Wednesday.
(www.qcb.gov.qa)
The central bank did not give a reason for the cuts.
Qatar, like all but one Gulf Arab oil exporters, pegs its
currency to the greenback which limits the central bank's
flexibility to move far from the U.S. benchmark rate
as that could trigger larger capital flows and put
the peg under pressure.
Kuwait alone follows a basket of currencies instead of
having a U.S. dollar peg.
The Fed took the unprecedented step of promising to keep
interest rates near zero for at least two more years and said it
would consider further steps to help growth.
"They are likely taking their cue from the Fed statement
yesterday," said Farah Ahmed Hersi, senior economist at Islamic
lender Masraf Al Rayan based in Doha.
"We're entering a period of expansionary monetary policy
where rates are coming down because economic growth is in doubt
in many parts of the world, particularly the U.S. and the euro
zone."
This the third time in a year the Gulf Arab state, the
world's largest liquefied natural gas exporter, has cut rates.
Last August, it trimmed its deposit rate by 50 basis points but
left other rates unchanged.
MARKET IMPACT MUTED
In January, the central bank capped liquidity volumes it was
willing to absorb from banks, giving them an incentive to pour
excess cash into a 50 billion riyal ($14 billion) government
bond also on offer. The January move pushed riyal currency
forwards to two-year lows.
But this time, traders said there was little effect in the
market.
"It has had no impact on the market at all, it is more for
domestic purposes," a trader at a UAE bank said.
"The banks in Qatar can only lend a certain amount of their
balance sheets to the central bank at this rate ... To offshore
and international players the facilities are not open," he said,
adding Qatari one-year currency forwards were holding
at around -15/+10 points after the rate cut.
Liabilities of Qatari banks to their foreign counterparts
stood at 89.2 billion riyals ($24.5 billion) in June, below
100.9 billion riyals in May, central bank data showed.
Private sector credit rose by 15.8 percent year-on-year at
the end of June after 15.0 percent in May, central bank data
showed, although still well below double-digit rates of over
20-40 percent seen in the first half of 2009.
Analysts polled by Reuters in June expect the country's
economy to power ahead at with 16.7 percent growth this year.
($1 = 3.641 Qatari riyals)
