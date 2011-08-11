DUBAI Aug 11 Qatar's central bank said on Thursday the cut of its key interest rates was aimed at spurring activity in the local banking sector and to revive private sector credit growth.

"It comes in line with the economic developments that the country is seeing and the expected investment spending on infrastructure projects, and future real estate projects," it said in a statement on its website. (www.qcb.gov.qa)

On Wednesday, the overnight lending facility and the repo rate were both cut to 4.5 percent from 5 percent previously, the central bank said.

The main overnight deposit rate was reduced to 0.75 percent from 1 percent.

The cuts followed an April policy measure aimed at stimulating banking activities and boosting lending to the private sector.

(Reporting by Martina Fuchs; Editing by Jason Benham)