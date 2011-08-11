DUBAI Aug 11 Qatar's central bank said on
Thursday the cut of its key interest rates was aimed at spurring
activity in the local banking sector and to revive private
sector credit growth.
"It comes in line with the economic developments that the
country is seeing and the expected investment spending on
infrastructure projects, and future real estate projects," it
said in a statement on its website. (www.qcb.gov.qa)
On Wednesday, the overnight lending facility and
the repo rate were both cut to 4.5 percent from 5
percent previously, the central bank said.
The main overnight deposit rate was reduced to 0.75 percent
from 1 percent.
The cuts followed an April policy measure aimed at
stimulating banking activities and boosting lending to the
private sector.
(Reporting by Martina Fuchs; Editing by Jason Benham)