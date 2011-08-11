(Adds quotes, market reaction, details)
* Cbank says cut to revive private sector credit, bank
sector
* Analysts see room for further cuts
* No impact on local spot and forex markets, traders say
By Martina Fuchs
DUBAI, Aug 11 Qatar lowered key interest rates a
day earlier to spur activity in the local banking sector and
revive private sector credit growth, the central bank said on
Thursday.
The world's largest liquefied natural gas exporter on
Wednesday cut both the overnight lending facility and
the repo rate to 4.5 percent from 5 percent
previously, and reduced the deposit rate to 0.75 percent from
1.0 percent.
"It comes in line with the economic developments that the
country is seeing and the expected investment spending on
infrastructure projects, and future real estate projects," the
central bank said on its website. (www.qcb.gov.qa)
The cuts followed an April policy measure which the bank
said was aimed at stimulating banking activities and boosting
lending to the private sector.
Analysts said they saw room for even further cuts.
"There is definitely scope for a further cut, the benchmark
lending rate is 4.5 percent in Qatar and the benchmark rates in
the UAE and Saudi are 2 percent and in the U.S. it is 0.25,"
said Khatija Haque, senior economist at Emirates NBD in Dubai.
"We could see another 25 bps cut in the deposit rate as
well. It depends on how deposit growth develops in the coming
months."
Qatar, like all but one Gulf Arab oil exporters, pegs its
currency to the U.S. dollar. The U.S. Federal Reserve promised
to keep interest rates near zero for at least two more years on
Tuesday.
"The timing of the cut is also likely to have been supported
by the U.S. intention to keep its federal funds target rate at
exceptionally low levels at least through mid-2013," EFG Hermes
wrote in a note.
EFG Hermes said there was room to reduce the lending rates
from the current 4.5 percent by another 50 bps as inflationary
pressure remains muted.
Analysts polled by Reuters in June expect average inflation
of 3.2 percent this year and 3.9 percent in 2012.
Private sector credit rose by 15.8 percent year-on-year at
the end of June after 15.0 percent in May, central bank data
showed, although still well below double-digit rates of over
20-40 percent seen in the first half of 2009.
At 0856 GMT, Qatar's benchmark index dipped 0.2
percent, but traders said the impact on the spot and currency
markets was minimal.
"In the spot market and in the forex swap market there won't
be any impact whatsoever ... There has been no material
dealing," said Lyndon Loos, head of forex trading for Middle
East and North Africa at Standard Chartered in Dubai.
"The changes to the interest rates affect the onshore banks,
and not the offshore. The reducing of the repo rate means the
lending rate to customers locally becomes cheaper," he said.
Qatari one-year currency forwards were quoted at
-20 par, moving only slightly to the left from -15/+5 before the
cuts.
Liabilities of Qatari banks to their foreign counterparts
stood at 89.2 billion riyals ($24.5 billion) in June, below
100.9 billion riyals in May, central bank data also showed.
Qatar, one of the world's top investors through its
sovereign wealth fund and host of the 2022 soccer World Cup, has
like the United Arab Emirates escaped unrest sweeping through
the Arab world.
Analysts polled by Reuters in June expect the country's
economy to power ahead at with 16.7 percent growth this year.
(Reporting by Martina Fuchs)