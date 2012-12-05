DOHA Dec 5 Qatar's emir has given a
long-awaited green light to regulatory reform which investors
hope will help to simplify the slow and complex process of doing
business in the Gulf Arab state.
A central bank spokesman said Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa
al-Thani had approved a law paving the way for a single
financial regulator, but gave no timetable for completing a
reform first mooted five years ago.
The law provides for an umbrella body to regulate banks,
financial services and insurance companies and the country's
bourse as well as banking, financial and insurance companies
licensed by the Qatar Financial Center, the spokesman said.
This body will be placed under the authority of the Qatar
Central Bank, he said.
"The big question is how are you going to merge all of those
different rulebooks. This is a huge legal problem to be sorted
out," a Doha-based source in the financial services industry
said.
In March, Qatar's finance minister said the central bank
governor had become the chairman of the Qatar Financial Centre
Regulatory Authority (QFCRA), in a step towards establishing a
single regulator for the country.
Qatar first announced five years ago a plan for a unified
market watchdog which would make the regulation process simpler
and clearer for companies.
The plan was to combine the central bank, the QFCRA and the
QFMA in one entity.
Currently banks and financial services companies in Qatar
are regulated by the central bank, while the country's bourse is
regulated by the Qatar Financial Markets Authority.