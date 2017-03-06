DUBAI, March 6 Qatar Reinsurance Co, a
subsidiary of Qatar Insurance Co, has revised to the
5.125 percent area the price guidance for its planned $450
million perpetual bond issue, a document issued by one of the
lead banks showed.
The company had released initial price guidance in the 5.5
percent area earlier on Monday.
Order books for the subordinated Tier 2 non-call 5.5 year
bond amounted to $5 billion, the document showed.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy; writing by Davide Barbuscia; Editing
by Andrew Torchia)