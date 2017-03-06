DUBAI, March 6 Qatar Reinsurance Co., a
subsidiary of Qatar Insurance Co., has released final price
guidance for its planned $450 million perpetual bond at 5
percent, with the bond expected to price within a range of 5
basis points above or below that figure, a document issued by
one of the lead banks showed.
Initial price guidance was in the 5.5 percent area earlier
on Monday. It was then revised downwards to the 5.125 percent
area, before tightening further to 5 percent.
Order books for the subordinated Tier 2 non-call 5.5 year
bond closed at $6.25 billion, the document showed.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy; writing by Davide Barbuscia)