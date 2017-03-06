BRIEF-BOC Hong Kong Holdings says Xu Luode resigns as non-executive director
* Xu Luode has resigned as non-executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, March 6 Qatar Reinsurance Co, a subsidiary of Qatar Insurance Co, has released initial price guidance in the 5.5 percent area for a planned $450 million perpetual bond, a document issued by one of the lead banks showed on Monday.
The subordinated Tier 2 non-call 5.5-year debt offer is guaranteed by QIC, the largest insurance company in the Middle East and North Africa region.
BNP Paribas and HSBC are the global coordinators, joined by Emirates NBD Capital and National Bank of Abu Dhabi as joint bookrunners. The bond is expected to be rated BBB+ by Standard & Poor's. (Reporting by Umesh Desai; Writing by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
WASHINGTON/KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 The U.S. Justice Department has taken legal action to recover an additional half a billion dollars in assets stolen from an investment fund established by Malaysia's prime minister, bringing the total claims to more than $1.7 billion.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China-based Chengdu Communications Investment Group Corporation Limited (CCIC) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings of 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS Credit-Linked to Chengdu Municipality: CCIC's ratings are credit linked to, but not equalised with, those of Chengdu municipality. This reflects strong government oversight and supervision, the