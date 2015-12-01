(Adds FIFA comment)
DOHA Dec 1 Labour abuse remains "rampant" in
Qatar despite some reforms introduced since the Gulf Arab state
won the right to organise the World Cup five years ago, Amnesty
International said on Tuesday.
Qatar, one of the wealthiest countries in the world which is
preparing to host the FIFA World Cup in 2022, has been widely
criticised for its treatment of migrant workers, especially in
the construction industry.
The gas exporter denies exploiting workers and announced
labour reforms in May last year, but Amnesty says these changes
have not gone far enough.
Amnesty said that under Qatar's "kafala", or
work-sponsorship system, foreign workers are still required to
seek their employer's consent to change jobs or leave the
country, putting them at the mercy of their employers.
Qatar's Labour Ministry declined to comment on the
statement. A ministry official has previously dismissed similar
reports by NGOs as aiming to "create negative publicity about
Qatar abroad".
Recent changes introduced by Qatar include a wage protection
system requiring companies to pay salaried workers by electronic
bank transfer, and a rule allowing foreign workers to appeal to
a government committee if their employer does not sanction their
leaving the country.
FIFA said in a statement that it believed that the World
Cup could be a "catalyst" for improved working conditions in
Qatar.
Some 260 migrant workers from India have died in Qatar in
2015, according to figures from the Indian embassy in Doha seen
by Reuters. This figure covers all migrant deaths.
Along with the controversy over labour conditions,
accusations of graft during its World Cup bid and concerns over
the stifling summer heat have cast a shadow over Qatar's efforts
to become the competition's first Arab host.
"Under the kafala system it is all too easy for an
unscrupulous employer to get away with the late payment of
salaries, housing workers in squalid and cramped housing, or
threatening workers who complain about their conditions," said
Amnesty's Gulf Migrant Rights Researcher Mustafa Qadri.
He said the kafala system needed a major overhaul, rather
than minor changes.
With nearly $200 billion worth of infrastructure projects
planned, hundreds of thousands of workers have been recruited
from countries such as India, Nepal and Bangladesh.
Soccer's governing body FIFA said the local organising World
Cup committee had its own rules on labour rights which were in
line with international standards on working conditions,
accommodation and wages.
"These standards are contractually binding for all companies
working on 2022 FIFA World Cup projects," FIFA said in a
statement.
