DUBAI, June 17 State-owned Qatargas said on
Saturday it had signed an agreement with Shell for the
delivery of up to 1.1 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas
(LNG) per year for five years.
The agreement will start in January 2019 and will be for the
supply of LNG from Qatar Liquefied Gas Company Limited (4)
(Qatargas 4), a joint venture between Qatar Petroleum which
holds 70 percent and Shell with the remaining 30 percent.
The LNG will be delivered to either the Dragon LNG Terminal
in Britain or the Gate LNG Terminal in the Netherlands, Qatargas
said in a statement, which gave no value for the deal.
Qatar, the world's biggest exporter of LNG, faces
competition from Australian and U.S. producers. Supply deals
into Europe offer a valuable option as Asia's gas-consuming
economies rein in new deals in light of a growing supply
overhang.
The Shell agreement also comes as the worst rift in years
among some of the most powerful states in the Arab world
continues to simmer.
Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain
severed their ties with Qatar this month, accusing it of
supporting terrorism, a charge which Doha denies.
Qatargas has said its LNG supply to the world's largest LNG
importer Japan would not be affected by the economic, diplomatic
and transport boycott.
(Reporting by Maha El Dahan; Editing by Adrian Croft)