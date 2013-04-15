BERLIN, April 15 Qatar's aggressive sovereign wealth fund is focussing its investment strategy in Germany on companies selling to emerging markets and on real estate, an executive board member of the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), Hussain Al Abdulla, said on Monday.

Speaking to a Qatari investment summit in Berlin, Abdulla said the fund, estimated to be worth more than $100 billion, started focussing on commodities after the financial crisis and considered real estate to be like commodities.

Beside that, the QIA was opportunistic, he said.

"Our strategy here in Germany is the need to focus on companies that not only sell in Europe but sell also to emerging markets," Abdulla said during a panel discussion. "Also in Germany we are focussing on real estate."

Abdulla said real estate prices were well below prices in 1993 during the bubble after reunification so there was now a good opportunity to invest. (Reporting By Sarah Marsh; Editing by Gary Hill)