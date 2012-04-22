DOHA, April 22 Qatar's aggressive sovereign wealth fund, the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), has $30 billion to spend this year, executive board member Hussain Al Abdulla said at a conference on Sunday.

QIA has been the most active of the region's sovereign wealth funds in recent years, deploying the Gulf nation's natural gas riches in assets ranging from German sports car maker Porsche to British bank Barclays.

Abdulla said QIA had invested $2 billion in agriculture over the past two years through its Hassad Food food security unit. (Reporting by Regan Doherty, Writing by Sitaraman Shankar, Editing by Mirna Sleiman)