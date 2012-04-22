* Likes commodities, sees prices continuing to increase
* QIA worth "much more" than $100 billion - executive
* Fund keeps mum on Xstrata stake buy
(Adds details)
By Regan Doherty
DOHA, April 22 Qatar Investment Authority (QIA),
the Gulf state's aggressive sovereign wealth fund, has more than
$30 billion to spend on investments this year and sees
commodities as a key target, a senior executive of the fund said
on Sunday.
"We like commodities, we like to invest in commodities.
Since 2002, the commodity price trend keeps going up," Hussain
al-Abdulla, QIA's executive board member told reporters on the
sidelines of a conference in Doha.
"Also, because of the financial crisis, people are not
investing enough in commodities. Maybe in 2016 and 2017 that
might create a gap between supply and demand that might push the
price even higher up."
QIA has been the most active of the region's sovereign
wealth funds in recent years, deploying the Gulf nation's
plentiful natural gas riches in assets ranging from German
sports car maker Porsche to British bank Barclays
.
The fund has also been slowly buying into London-listed
miner Xstrata recently. Its current holding in Xstrata,
which is planning to merge with commodities trader Glencore
is about 6.3 percent.
However, Abdulla declined to comment on the rationale for
the stake buy and whether the fund would support the planned
merger.
Qatar surprised many observers by passing on the Glencore
initial public offering last year as rival Abu Dhabi fund Aabar
bought into the flotation.
OPPORTUNISTIC INVESTOR
Qatar has also recently bought stakes in luxury goods house
LVMH and oil company Total, in a recent spending spree
using its natural gas riches to diversify economic risk. It also
owns shares in Credit Suisse and London's famed
Harrods department store.
"Our strategy is simple: we are opportunistic. If there is
an opportunity in France, we will go to France. If there is an
opportunity in Rwanda, we will go to Rwanda," Abdullah said.
"We have no asset allocation or geographic allocation. After
the financial crisis, all that went in the garbage. Today, it is
very difficult for us to see forward. We cannot see more than
three months forward."
When asked if the fund in total had assets worth $100
billion, Abdulla said "much more." He declined to give further
details.
QIA had invested $2 billion in agriculture over the past two
years through its Hassad Food security unit, the executive said.
Abdulla said the fund was looking for opportunities for
direct investment in Africa, though there are difficulties in
investing large amounts in the continent.
"To invest large amounts in Africa, we need a mechanism. No
one yet has the know how to invest large amounts in Africa. This
is not easy, but we are looking for direct investment."
Qatar Holding, the sovereign wealth fund's investment arm,
passed on a $1 billion investment in European Goldfields last
year after the company instead agreed on a $2.4 billion takeover
by Canadian group Eldorado Gold.
(Reporting by Regan Doherty, Editing by Dinesh Nair)