DUBAI Dec 22 Qatar Steel, a wholly-owned
subsidiary of Industries Qatar, increased its stake in
South Steel of Saudi Arabia to 29.74 percent, the company said
on Thursday, a nearly nine percentage point increase in
ownership.
A statement issued by the company said it will be involved
in most aspects of South Steel's business, including operations,
production and administration.
Qatar, the world's largest exporter of liquefied natural
gas, has been investing in other industries. Earlier this month,
Qatar Steel secured a $250 million subordinated loan facility
from two Gulf banks to finance expansion.
The company launched a $5.7 billion aluminium plant in
December 2009, which was inaugurated last year, and currently
has foreign investments in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United
Arab Emirates.
South Steel consists of an integrated steel melting complex
and has a production capacity of 1 million MTPA of steel billets
and 500,000 MTPA of steel reinforcement bars.
