DUBAI, June 3 Qatar's stock index tumbled
2.8 percent to a six-week low in early trade on Wednesday after
Sepp Blatter unexpectedly resigned as president of soccer's
world governing body FIFA.
Doha was chosen to host the FIFA 2022 World Cup in a 2010
vote. But that decision has been dogged by controversy and
Blatter's decision to quit, just days after he was elected as
FIFA president for a fifth term, appeared to increase investor
fears that Qatar could be stripped of its hosting rights.
It is not yet clear whether Qatar faces a serious risk of
losing the rights; it has denied any wrongdoing in the bidding
process, and appears set to fight any attempt to take away the
Cup. Losing it would have very little impact on the
super-wealthy economy.
But Qatari retail investors have reacted emotionally in the
past year to any suggestion that the World Cup might be lost.
