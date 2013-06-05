DOHA, June 5 Commercial Bank of Qatar
and Qatar Islamic Bank have asked Qatar Exchange to
increase the number of their shares available to foreign
investors to 25 percent of their market capitalisation, the
exchange said on Wednesday.
The changes are expected to be implemented in six to nine
months, an exchange statement said.
The statement was released before equity index compiler
Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) decides next week
whether to upgrade Qatar to emerging market from frontier
status. Qatar's stringent foreign ownership limits have caused
it to miss out on upgrades in the past.
