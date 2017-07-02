DUBAI, July 2 Qatar's stock market fell sharply
on Sunday as a deadline for Doha to accept a series of political
demands by four Arab states was expected to expire later in the
day with no sign of a resolution.
The Qatari stock index sank as much as 3.1 percent in
thin trade, bringing its losses to 11.9 percent since June 5,
when Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt
cut diplomatic and trade ties, accusing Doha of backing
militants.
Stocks tumbled across the board on Sunday, with 41 lower and
only one higher. Qatar National Bank, the largest
listed lender in the Gulf, lost 3.1 percent.
