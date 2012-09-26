UPDATE 4-Saudi Aramco recruits JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
DUBAI, Sept 26 Qatar Islamic Bank plans to issue a dollar-denominated sukuk under its recently approved $1.5 billion sukuk issuance programme, lead arrangers said.
Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Standard Chartered and QInvest LLC are mandated for the sukuk, a document from the lead arrangers showed.
No details were provided on the size of the sukuk.
Investor meetings have been planned for Asia, Middle East and Europe.
The lender last tapped global debt markets with a $750 million sukuk in 2010.
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.