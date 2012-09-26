* QIB mandates four banks for sukuk sale - leads

* First Islamic bond under recently approved $1.5 bln programme

* Investor meetings planned for Sept. 27-Oct. 1 (Adds roadshow details, background, share price)

DUBAI, Sept 26 Qatar Islamic Bank plans to issue a dollar-denominated Islamic bond, or sukuk, under its recently approved $1.5 billion sukuk programme, lead arrangers said on Wednesday.

Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Standard Chartered and QInvest LLC are mandated for the sukuk, a document from the lead arrangers showed. No details were provided on the size of the issue.

Investor meetings will begin on Thursday in Kuala Lumpur and take in Singapore on Friday, before moving to Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Sept. 30. They will conclude in London on Oct. 1.

The board of QIB approved the sukuk programme earlier this month, paving the way for the first sale under it.

The lender last tapped global debt markets with a $750 million sukuk on the last day of September 2010. The paper was yielding 2.13 percent on the bid side at 0750 GMT, having initially priced two years ago at 3.856 percent. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal and Mala Pancholia; Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Andrew Torchia)