BRIEF-Union Construction and Investment FY profit rises
* FY consol net profit attributable to shareholders $970,771 versus $232,241 year ago
DUBAI May 10 Qatar has mandated five banks to help arrange a new sovereign Islamic bond, or sukuk, four sources familiar with discussions said on Thursday.
Qatar, the world's biggest natural gas exporter, has picked Standard Chartered, Deutsche Bank, HSBC , Barwa Bank and QInvest for the deal, the sources said, requesting anonymity because the details are not yet public.
Qatar sent a request for proposals to banks in April, the sources said.
Qatar last tapped global debt markets with a $5 billion conventional multi-tranche bond in November, capitalising on investor appetite for safe havens amid market uncertainty.
Its last foray into Islamic debt markets in 2003 raised $700 million from a seven-year sukuk which was joint-lead managed by HSBC and Qatar International Islamic Bank. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal, Dinesh Nair, David French, Mirna Sleiman and Regan Doherty; Editing by Amran Abocar)
MOSCOW, Feb 14 Russian food retailer Lenta may sell some of the shares held by its biggest shareholders in a public offering in the near future, three banking sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
CAIRO, Feb 14 Egypt's parliament approved on Tuesday a cabinet reshuffle including the appointment of new ministers for investment and agriculture, said parliament speaker Ali Abdelaal.